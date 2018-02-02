Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 2, 2018 – 9:28 am

The Bills acquisition of LeSean McCoy may go down as one of the best trades in team history. McCoy has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with Buffalo and the Bills led the league in rushing in two of those seasons. A New York Daily News story on the success of Eagles VP Howie Roseman’s reconstruction of the Philadelphia roster, in the wake of the Chip Kelly hiring and firing, mentions McCoy as the one key piece that the Eagles wanted to reacquire, but couldn’t.

Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News wrote that Roseman wanted to reacquire McCoy to make up for Kelly’s foolish trade of the star back for LB Kiko Alonso. Here is Mehta’s excerpt about Roseman’s failed efforts to get McCoy back to Philadelphia.

There was one player that he couldn’t add: McCoy.

Kelly’s decision to trade McCoy to Buffalo for Alonso never made sense. Roseman tried to get McCoy back in a deal with Buffalo through back-channel intermediaries, according to sources. One of Philly’s off-the-books offers for McCoy, who has been a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons with the Bills, was a package of players that included wide receiver Jordan Matthews, according to sources. Matthews ultimately was traded to the Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby last summer.

Roseman’s desire to bring back McCoy was one of the few moves that he couldn’t pull off, but he had seemingly solved his most glaring problem in the first phase of his accelerated rebuild: He found his franchise quarterback.

It sounds like Roseman’s efforts to get McCoy back never turned into a formal offer to the Bills. That’s probably because his exploratory talks with whatever back channels Mehta is referencing gave strong indication that it wasn’t an option.

This is likely why the Eagles subsequently made the trade for Jay Ajayi during the season.