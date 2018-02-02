Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 2, 2018 – 2:30 pm

In case you may have missed it the New York Jets had an interesting CFL wide receiver in for a tryout this week with a tie to the Bills.

Hamilton TigerCats WR Luke Tasker, son of Bills Wall of Famer Steve Tasker had a tryout with the Jets according to ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates.

Source: WR Luke Tasker, a CFL standout and son of former Pro Bowl WR Steve Tasker, worked out for the Jets today. He posted 104 catches for 1,167 yards and 7 TDs this past CFL season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 31, 2018

Tasker (5-11, 189) has been tearing it up in the CFL the last few seasons, but his 2017 season was his career best across the board. He initially had a two-year contract offer from the Green Bay Packers back in 2014 with a chance to make the roster, but he chose to stay with the TigerCats. Now 27, it appears Tasker may get some looks for some NFL clubs again.