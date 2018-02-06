Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 6, 2018 – 4:07 pm

The league hasn’t officially determined what the salary cap will be for 2018-2019 league year, but it’s again expected to go up. Meanwhile in most cases the franchise and transition tag figures for 2018 are expected to go up too. The number crunchers at overthecap.com put together a projected list by position.

2018 Projected Franchise and Transition Tenders

Position Franchise Tag Transition Tag QB $23,090,000 $20,861,000 DE $17,540,000 $14,600,000 WR $16,465,000 $14,206,000 LB $15,469,000 $13,126,000 CB $14,946,000 $12,951,000 OL $14,538,000 $12,989,000 DT $14,529,000 $11,698,000 RB $11,724,000 $9,498,000 S $11,081,000 $9,497,000 TE $10,360,000 $8,624,000 ST $5,056,000 $4,604,000

2018 Projected RFA Tenders