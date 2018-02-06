Inside The Bills

 

Projected 2018 franchise and transition tags

Posted by Chris Brown on February 6, 2018

The league hasn’t officially determined what the salary cap will be for 2018-2019 league year, but it’s again expected to go up. Meanwhile in most cases the franchise and transition tag figures for 2018 are expected to go up too. The number crunchers at overthecap.com put together a projected list by position.

2018 Projected Franchise and Transition Tenders

Position Franchise Tag Transition Tag
QB $23,090,000 $20,861,000
DE $17,540,000 $14,600,000
WR $16,465,000 $14,206,000
LB $15,469,000 $13,126,000
CB $14,946,000 $12,951,000
OL $14,538,000 $12,989,000
DT $14,529,000 $11,698,000
RB $11,724,000 $9,498,000
S $11,081,000 $9,497,000
TE $10,360,000 $8,624,000
ST $5,056,000 $4,604,000
     

2018 Projected RFA Tenders

Type Amount
First Round $4,152,000
Second Round $2,916,000
Original Round $1,908,000

 


