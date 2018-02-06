Inside The Bills

Projected 2018 franchise and transition tagsPosted by on February 6, 2018 – 4:07 pm
The league hasn’t officially determined what the salary cap will be for 2018-2019 league year, but it’s again expected to go up. Meanwhile in most cases the franchise and transition tag figures for 2018 are expected to go up too. The number crunchers at overthecap.com put together a projected list by position.
2018 Projected Franchise and Transition Tenders
|Position
|Franchise Tag
|Transition Tag
|QB
|$23,090,000
|$20,861,000
|DE
|$17,540,000
|$14,600,000
|WR
|$16,465,000
|$14,206,000
|LB
|$15,469,000
|$13,126,000
|CB
|$14,946,000
|$12,951,000
|OL
|$14,538,000
|$12,989,000
|DT
|$14,529,000
|$11,698,000
|RB
|$11,724,000
|$9,498,000
|S
|$11,081,000
|$9,497,000
|TE
|$10,360,000
|$8,624,000
|ST
|$5,056,000
|$4,604,000
2018 Projected RFA Tenders
|Type
|Amount
|First Round
|$4,152,000
|Second Round
|$2,916,000
|Original Round
|$1,908,000
