Inside The Bills

Position breakdown for NFL CombinePosted by on February 7, 2018 – 3:18 pm
By now most NFL fans know there will be 19 quarterback prospects at the NFL combine coming up at the end of the month in Indianapolis. There are a few other positions that will make up the bulk of the 322 prospects who have been invited.
Here’s a look at the number of prospects by position who will be gathered in Indianapolis beginning on Feb. 28th.
QB – 19
RB – 32
WR – 44
TE – 17
OL – 48
DL – 39
LB – 42
DB – 70
P/K – 11
