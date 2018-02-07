Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 7, 2018 – 3:18 pm

By now most NFL fans know there will be 19 quarterback prospects at the NFL combine coming up at the end of the month in Indianapolis. There are a few other positions that will make up the bulk of the 322 prospects who have been invited.

Here’s a look at the number of prospects by position who will be gathered in Indianapolis beginning on Feb. 28th.

QB – 19

RB – 32

WR – 44

TE – 17

OL – 48

DL – 39

LB – 42

DB – 70

P/K – 11