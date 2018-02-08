Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 8, 2018 – 9:35 am

The reports that the Indianapolis Colts, in their search for a new head coach, would be interested in Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. That interest appears to be legitimate as there are reports now that the Colts have asked the Bills for permission to interview Frazier.

That according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Colts sent in a request to interview #Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their vacant head coaching position. Owner Jim Irsay is a big fan, Frazier might restore normalcy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2018

Frazier worked for the Colts as an assistant under Tony Dungy from 2005-2006 serving as a defensive assistant in 2005 and assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in 2006.