Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 9, 2018 – 11:02 am

The Colts second round of searching for their next head coach begins today as they interview Philadelphia offensive coordinator Frank Reich. According to a report, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview with the club this weekend.

That according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. He’s reporting that Frazier’s interview with Colts GM Chris Ballard will take place on Saturday. In addition to Frazier and Reich, New Orleans assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell is also a candidate. He reportedly interviewed with the Colts on Thursday.