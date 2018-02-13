Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on February 13, 2018 – 3:28 pm

Although he was interviewing for the Colts head coaching job just last weekend, a job that has since gone to Frank Reich, Leslie Frazier is glad he’s back in Buffalo preparing for the 2018 campaign.

“I was out there on Saturday and met with their general manager and some of their other top brass,” said Frazier of his meeting with the Colts last weekend while appearing on the John Murphy Show. “It was a good experience. As you know Frank (Reich) got the job and I’m happy for him. A great guy and great friend. It was a great experience for me, but I’m looking forward to our 2018 season here in Buffalo.”

Frazier said the interview process was a bit unique for him and the other two candidates, Reich and Dan Campbell, knowing it was round two for the Colts after Josh McDaniels reneged on taking the job.

“It’s a short window to get prepared because nobody saw it coming. We were all on the same timeline and you just prepare and put your best foot forward,” said Frazier. “Every situation is different. They were looking for integrity and leadership and I think most teams are, but sometimes they’re looking for something a little bit different. But the interview wasn’t a whole lot different from what I’ve been through in the past.”