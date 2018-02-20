Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on February 20, 2018 – 4:12 pm

Nicholas Penna, a Hilton, New York resident and longtime Bills fan, has been a valued Season Ticket Member since 1991. Over the course of his membership, Penna has made many fond memories while attending Bills games and has even forged lasting relationships. While he’s had several exciting experiences, one that he’ll never forget is meeting his wife.

“It was the 2001 season…friends of mine knew someone who got us tickets,” said Penna when reminiscing on how they met. “My wife Candace was a server there. She was working in our section and I was with my buddy Andy [and] my father.”

After some words of encouragement from his dad, Penna introduced himself to her and the two hit it off.

“We got married in 2003,” said Penna. “Matter of fact, we had on-field passes before on-field passes were cool. We took some of our wedding photos on the field.”

Although it’s hard to top this memory, Penna has a few other favorites, including The Comeback Game and the recent snow game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“If I didn’t say The Comeback Game in 1993, I’d be lying but I’m sure everyone that was at that game… [would say that],” said Penna. “The excitement and energy [was great]. I’ve still never heard it louder.”

“Other things that stand out is the snow bowl we just had,” he explained. “I’ve never seen something like that…The only really snow game I can remember was the Divisional Playoff game against the Dolphins in 1990 – the ’90 season. It snowed pretty nicely that game but it didn’t compare to the snow that came down Dec. 10.”

Through the years, Penna has enjoyed watching some of his favorite players take the field. From running back Thurman Thomas to defensive tackle Kyle Williams and quarterback Tyrod Taylor, he’s loved every moment.

Nowadays, Penna shares his passion for the team with his family and views Sundays as an opportunity to spend quality time with them. A fireman for 17 years, Penna and company can be seen on game day wearing firemen helmets. For each Bills game, the group makes their way to Buffalo on Saturday so they can visit with Penna’s mother-in-law, who lives in Blasdell, prior to cheering on their favorite team.

Congratulations, Nicholas!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Nicholas for his many years of being a loyal Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Month for the month of February. In addition to Nicholas being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Month, he will receive a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select Bills merchandise.

