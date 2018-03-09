Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on March 9, 2018 – 11:34 am

Free agency is the next item on the NFL offseason docket. The market opens Thursday afternoon at 4 pm. Let’s get to your questions on Twitter at @ChrisBrownBills or on email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

What other players may be on Buffalo’s radar that were recently cut? Seems like the plan is to fill out the roster with low cost value players that won’t count against the comp formula. Also, do you anticipate the Bills signing any of their FAs to more than a vet minimum deal?

Michael McMasters

@kidmickey85

CB: I know a lot of Bills fans are chomping at the bit for RB DeMarco Murray, but I believe the Bills have their veteran backup to McCoy in Chris Ivory. If I had to guess, I think it’s more likely that any future additions at running back take place in the draft.

As for signing a free agent to more than a veteran minimum deal, I think it could happen, but not more than two to three times this offseason.

As much as the Bills want to fill out the roster, they’re also trying to achieve a salary cap future that provides them with more flexibility.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Gut feeling. Do they make a deal to get into that top 6-8 and draft a qb?

Mike F

@NYCJayhawk



CB: It’s hard to believe they won’t at least try to move up the board, IF the board falls a particular way. And that’s a big if. If a player or players they covet are off the board quickly, or sooner than they anticipated, I think that would negate any effort to move up the board.

However, if one of the prospects the Bills hold in high regard slips even a little bit further than anticipated, I could see them making a run at him.

Where on the board does that happen?

That’s hard to peg. Brandon Beane did say at the Senior Bowl that he didn’t want to pay a king’s ransom, and in most cases that’s what is required to get into the top five. Does that mean they’re only looking at the back half of the top 10 as a target area?

I don’t think there are any absolutes because the draft is such a fluid, ever changing entity.

When you have 32 teams thinking 32 different things about 250-300 different players, the unanticipated is bound to happen.

I wish I could give you a definitive answer, but with the draft the whole thing is a crapshoot.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

First of all, it was great seeing you and John at the combine! Could you comment on Lamar Jackson? I was a little disappointed in what I saw… seemed tentative

Steve Olsson

@steve_olsson

CB: Good to meet you guys too. I think Lamar Jackson was as advertised. While his completion percentage did improve his junior year, it’s still a part of his game where the consistency must improve. His ball location doesn’t often allow his receivers to gain yards after the catch, often forcing them to adjust to the pass.

Anticipation throwing is not something that’s frequently witnessed on his game tape. He is far and away the quarterback prospect with the greatest ability to extend the play, but I think he will need time to adapt to the pro game.

He reminds me of a shorter Colin Kaepernick, and in the right scheme he could be dynamic. I just wonder how quickly he’ll take to the NFL game, knowing some of the parts of his game that need refinement.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

Chances they keep Tyrod and draft Lamar Jackson in a scenario like Kansas City did last year.

Timothy Filutze

@timothy_filutze



CB: I don’t think you can rule anything out. The reason why is you don’t know, exactly anyway, how the free agent QB market will unfold and what that will prompt some teams to do if they miss out on a free agent QB they had their eye on (See: Cousins).

It could prompt them to make a trade offer for a QB like Nick Foles or Taylor.

Even Brandon Beane can’t predict what’s going to happen, which is why he said he expects Taylor to be on the roster right now. But if he gets an offer for Taylor that he can’t refuse, that could obviously change things.

As for Lamar Jackson, I think the Bills, much like every team right now, are entertaining all options if they believe it upgrades their quarterback position.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Should the Bills look to add a bigger hitter at SS and move Hyde down to the slot corner position?

Coach

@MoneyAce1984

CB: If you can find a 220-pound safety who can hit and also cover then you can consider that. But where the league is now, the primary prerequisite for a strong safety is to have the ability to cover and not just tight ends and backs, but slot receivers as well.

This has weeded out a lot of bigger safeties who lack cover ability. Ten to 15 years ago 220-pound strong safeties were more prevalent in the league. Now 220-pound players are lining up at linebacker.

The passing league has mandated greater emphasis on finding athletes, who can run, cover and hit on defense. This often means lighter, faster players.

So I don’t see finding a bigger safety who can hit as a priority for the Bills this offseason.