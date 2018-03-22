Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on March 22, 2018 – 8:51 am

Longtime Bills fan Jim Russo, has been a valued Season Ticket Member since 1970. Nearly five decades of proudly supporting his favorite team has allowed him to make countless memories. From the Comeback Game, to Buffalo’s Super Bowl appearances, Russo has cherished his time as a Bills fan.

“I went to three of the four Super Bowls,” said Russo when recalling his top moments. “Going to the Super Bowls was a pretty big thrill. I would say the first one was quite an experience with the patriotic theme…it was an emotional thing with the Whitney Houston national anthem.”

Over the years, Russo has enjoyed getting to watch many different players take the field. While his current favorite is cornerback Tre’Davious White, Russo’s all-time favorite Buffalo Bill is special teams ace Steve Tasker.

“I’m a big fan of Steve Tasker,” said Russo. “I think Steve, being a smaller guy, fits the underdog role. I think what he did in the NFL was amazing…it’s amazing the effect that a guy that size had on the games during his career.”

For Russo, attending Bills games is about spending quality time with family and making new friends.

“I go with my brother-in-law,” he said. “We chill out. I enjoy getting to the stadium early…we chill for a couple of hours before the gates open. There’s certain people that we see every Sunday, say hello [and] talk about the game coming up…We do our little review. We’ve made a lot of friends in our area.”

Additionally, Russo has come to appreciate the perks associated with his membership, such as his personal Account Representative.

“If I need something, it’s nice to know that there’s someone there,” Russo explained.

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Jim for his many years of being a loyal Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Month for the month of March. In addition to Jim being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Month, he will receive a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select Bills merchandise.

