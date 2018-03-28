Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on March 28, 2018 – 3:14 pm

NY Giants GM Dave Gettleman has a pretty pivotal pick in the 2018 NFL draft with the second selection overall. He’s said he’s open for business, but the general consensus is if Gettleman does trade out of the second pick, he doesn’t want to move down much. Gettleman appeared on the Adam Schefter podcast this week and explained how he’ll look at pick two overall if he in fact makes his pick there.

Gettleman referenced the time when he was a scouting intern with the Bills under GM Bill Polian and how it has influenced him as a GM making draft choices.

“I’m an intern with the Buffalo Bills. Bill Polian is the GM,” said Gettleman. “It’s the 1987 draft and we had the third pick and we’re discussing the players. We’re discussing the players and we had a veteran DB coach by the name of Dick Roach. A heck of a coach. Everybody is talking and Dick jumped in and said, ‘Listen, in my mind, we’re not looking for the third-best guy in this draft. We’re looking for a player who is worthy of being the third pick of any draft. It’s stuck with me all these years and he’s 100 percent right. So that’s what I’m doing.”

Gettleman at the NFL combine also said that he expects to draft “a Hall of Famer” with the second overall pick, which seems to go along the same lines of his above lesson learned.

He was then asked about taking a quarterback at two and what he would need at that spot to take one. Here was his response.

“At the end of the day, if you’re taking a quarterback at two, is he going to make everybody better? Is he worthy of being the second pick of the draft. Is he the guy with 2:39 left in the Super Bowl and you’re down by four, is he taking you down the field? That’s what you have to ask yourself. You can’t hope that he can do it. You’ve got to know in your gut this guy can do it. I’ve talked to (former Giants GM) Ernie Accorsi a million times about Eli (Manning) and he said, ‘Dave, I knew.’”