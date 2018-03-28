Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on March 28, 2018 – 9:01 am

Philadelphia QB Nick Foles was rumored to be on the trade block for the right price, but apparently that price was too steep for any team that had remote interest in the Super Bowl MVP, and now it appears Foles is a lock to be on the Eagles roster for the 2018 season.

That according to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio that it is now “safe to say” that Nick Foles will be with Philadelphia for the start of the 2018 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Foles will serve as valuable insurance for the defending champs if Carson Wentz’s ACL rehab should hit a snag along the way, though the latest is Wentz is recovering well from his knee injury last November.