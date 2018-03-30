Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on March 30, 2018 – 11:30 am

Happy Easter Bills fans. Here is the latest edition of Fan Friday with your questions on Twitter at @ChrisBrownBills.

QB, Middle Linebacker, & Wide receiver are the obvious choices as to which positions will most likely be addressed in the early stages of the draft. Aside from those is there a position that may be taken early that could be a surprise to most of us?

CB: I think defensive tackle is a position that could be addressed if there’s a good value when they’re on the clock in round one or two. Cornerback is always a position where every team is looking to add depth, but knowing it’s very deep at corner this year, they’re likely to wait on that.

What sort of linebackers have the Bills been looking at in the second round of free agency, and what might they look at on the draft for that position?

CB: I think you saw that GM Brandon Beane confirmed at the owners meetings this week that free agent LBs Will Compton, Karlos Dansby and Mike Minter have all made free agent visits.

As for the draft, inside linebacker is thin this year with about one legit prospect per round. Outside linebacker is a bit deeper, but in terms of who they’re looking at the only real answer I can provide is prospects who fit the prototype of what the defensive scheme demands.

The major prerequisite in terms of skill set is the ability to run and cover. If a linebacker prospect can’t drop and cover excelling in this scheme is more difficult.

Chris, can u see the Bills looking into the RFA WRs that r available? Maybe W.Snead or C.Meredith?

CB: The options you mention make sense mainly because both were tendered by their clubs as the original draft round tender ($1.9M), so if they are signed away from their current clubs, no compensation needs to be provided since both Snead and Meredith were undrafted rookies.

The tricky part is you’d arguably have to pay one of these receivers more than the $1.9M they were tendered at. Plus, Meredith and Snead was something more than a one-year deal.

Buffalo has about $15M under the cap and with nine draft picks right now they’ll need to devote about $10M to their rookie pool. GM Brandon Beane always likes to leave a nest egg so they have money to sign players in preseason or during the season in the event of injury.

So if what Meredith and Snead are looking for is far north of $2M per year, I don’t know that the Bills can be players for either of them.

Any “Williams” in the draft we should be aware of?

CB: The only one that comes to mind is Texas OT Connor Williams. He’s projected as a first-round pick by many draft prognosticators. Some teams see him as a guard because he has only 33-inch arms. But he shouldn’t last much past the early stages of the second round according to many NFL talent evaluators.

Thanks for all the inside scoops and off-season details, for the thousands of fans like myself… How much is Brian Daboll involved this time of yr? (Who can he talk to, work with, etc?) Can he talk to/work with McCarron/Peterman?

CB: Daboll is currently working with the staff of offensive assistants he inherited to get everyone on the same page with his offensive scheme. I’m sure he’s also contributing with respect to draft prospects through film review and reports, but as far as McCarron and Peterman, he can’t talk to them about ‘X’s and ‘O’s until they come back for the initial stages of the offseason program in mid-April. That’s by rule under the CBA.