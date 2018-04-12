Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 12, 2018 – 10:31 am

A while back we profiled Buffalo’s draft history when they’ve had a pair of first-round picks. This spring Buffalo, at least at the moment, also has two second-round picks. Here’s a look at the 14 times that the Bills have had a pair of second rounders and how they fared with their selections.

The years where the Bills fared the best was in ’76 when they drafted a pair of linemen who each played 10 seasons or more. In ’79 they got a Wall of Famer in Smerlas and a Defensive Rookie of the Year in Haslett.

Cribbs was a gem in ’80, but made a horrible decision to go to the USFL. Schobel and Henry were an underrated pair in 2001. Schobel is second in team history in sacks and Henry was more productive than given credit for, and did it behind a subpar and rebuilding offensive line.

Woods finally had his breakout season, somewhere else. Byrd made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and Levitre has had a long and productive career, even if more of it has now been spent in Atlanta than Buffalo. More time will be needed to judge Jones and Dawkins, but Dawkins rookie year at LT was very encouraging.

Here’s the list, including 1994, when Buffalo had three, second-round picks.

1975 – LB Bob Nelson, DB Glenn Lott

1976 – DE Ken Jones, OT Joe Devlin

1978 – DE Dee Hardison, DE Scott Hutchinson

1979 – DT Fred Smerlas, LB Jim Haslett

1980 – RB Joe Cribbs, QB Gene Bradley

1981 – DB Chris Williams, WR Byron Franklin

1985 – G Mark Traynowitz, WR Chris Burkett

1987 – CB Nate Odomes, DB Roland Mitchell

1994 – WR Bucky Brooks, TE Lonnie Johnson, LB Sam Rogers

2001 – DE Aaron Schobel, RB Travis Henry

2002 – WR Josh Reed, DE Ryan Denney

2009 – S Jairus Byrd, G Andy Levitre

2013 – WR Robert Woods, LB Kiko Alonso

2017 – WR Zay Jones, OT Dion Dawkins