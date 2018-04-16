Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 16, 2018 – 5:09 pm

Bills WR Zay Jones had shoulder surgery in January to repair a torn labrum. He reported to One Bills Drive for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason conditioning program. Head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on his rehabilitation.

“Not quite 100%, but he’s working like some of the other players,” McDermott said. “We do have some guys that are still working, rehabbing, Zay being one of them.”

As for Jones’ off the field incident involving police, McDermott said the team is “satisfied” with where things now stand after speaking with Jones directly.

“The biggest thing right now is where we go moving forward and how we handle our business moving forward,” said McDermott. “Listen, people go through situations and, like I said before, I was disappointed. The biggest thing is that we were able to talk about it and come to a point where we all agree we need to move forward. I’m excited about the future for Zay.”