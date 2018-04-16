Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on April 16, 2018 – 3:58 pm

Saxon Graham, an Orchard Park native, has been proudly supporting the Buffalo Bills for over five decades. After a stint away from the region, Graham, who had season tickets in the 1960s, renewed his membership during the 1998 season and has had them ever since. Although he currently lives in Florida, Graham still makes time to come home and cheer on his favorite team. From the old Rockpile, to New Era Field, Graham has witnessed Bills history unfold and made many lasting memories over the years.

His journey as a fan has featured many highlights, including attending Buffalo’s first game in Orchard Park after the team relocated. Coming up, Graham and his wife will add a new chapter to their Bills fandom as they attend the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas. Selected by the Bills as the Season Ticket Member to represent the organization at the event, Graham will join other members from around the NFL for the Season Ticket Member Draft Experience program.

Each year, the initiative gives the chosen members an opportunity of a lifetime. Complete with a chance to walk down the NFL Draft Red Carpet on opening night, the group also gains additional behind-the-scenes access, including an up-close look at all the action. Graham, who is excited to show off his Bills pride, can’t wait to see what happens.

“I like the direction that Beane and McDermott are taking…we’ll see what happens,” said Graham. “I used to live in Houston, so I know Dallas well but I haven’t been to Jerry’s [Jones] stadium yet.”

Congratulations, Saxon!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Saxon for his many years of being a loyal Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Month for the month of April.

If you would like to nominate a Season Ticket Member of the Month, please fill out the form located here.