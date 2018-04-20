Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 20, 2018 – 11:04 am

The last Fan Friday before the 2018 NFL draft. Buffalo has a lot to work with. Cross your fingers that they get everything they’re after. Here are your questions from email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net and on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

What’s your gut feeling? Trade up or stay put at 12? And, if you had to guess – who’s the QB prospect they want?

John Green

@JGreen_PRsports

CB: I believe the Bills will exhaustively work to find the right move that they believe works best for them in terms of positioning and value. Whether they feel that has to happen before the draft or after it begins is the big question for me.

As for the QB prospect they want, I’m going to tell you it’s been like Fort Knox upstairs. GM Brandon Beane has made it clear to his staff to keep a tight lid on things and Beane himself has said the circle of people who are in the know about their draft leanings is very, very small.

Beane knows how important this draft is to their long range vision for this team. So it doesn’t surprise me at all that they’ve been as tight lipped a group as I’ve seen pre-draft.



2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Who is your favorite QB prospect? Not who you believe the Bills would take, but who would you take Chris?

Brett Triplett

@BrettsterBills

CB: I’ve been on record for a while saying I like Josh Rosen the most in this class. I’d be happy with a couple of other QB prospects too. He just has the passing skills that you need in a QB at the NFL level. Accuracy, ability to read defenses, solid mechanics, smarts. I also think his personality criticisms are overblown.

I know I’m in the minority, but I’ve also got Mason Rudolph in my top four. I really like his body of work and skill set.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

In your gut, if the Bills are faced with a “doomsday scenario” of 4 QBs taken in the first 5 picks (and Buffalo not being one of them), do you think the Bills take Jackson at 12, or do you think they wait for the next tier of Rudolph/Lauletta/White/Falk, etc?

Parasauralophus

@lophus89

CB: I have to think Jackson would be an option, but what I grapple with concerning Jackson and matching him with the Bills is his skill set is very similar to that of the quarterback they just traded to the Browns. The only big area where Tyrod Taylor and Lamar Jackson differ in terms of their passing skill sets is Jackson seems to get through his progressions more consistently and his strength is hitting targets between the numbers (middle of field).

Taylor’s strength was hitting targets outside the numbers, but he wasn’t as effective over the middle.

So I’m not convinced the Bills would draft a QB with a similar set of skills to that of Taylor.

I would hope Mason Rudolph would be a consideration in light of my aforementioned comments about him. As for Lauletta, there’s nothing with him that will wow you, but he is consistent and makes plays.

White and Falk are players who probably aren’t coming off the board until round 3 at the earliest and that’s late round 3 as I see it.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

Chris, good morning. My question is what do you expect the Bills to target in rounds 4-6 assuming some of the pressing positions get addressed early (qb,lb,wr)?

Tony Chimera

@ChimeraTony

CB: I think with the depth at cornerback, running back and the interior offensive line, those are logical positions that will have viable options to choose from on day three.

We have to remember that Vontae Davis is only signed for one season. So cornerback is a position in need of depth with E.J. Gaines, Shareece Wright and Leonard Johnson no longer on the roster.

In fact, I think cornerback could be addressed sooner than day three if the right prospect comes up when the Bills are on the clock.

Guard prospects go about 15 deep with draftable grades, so there should be developmental talent come day three. And there are running backs to be had, who could contribute in a reserve role in that range.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Chris, with the Bills having the 2nd most draft capital besides Clev. Do u think the chances r good that the Bills move up to draft a QB? Nobody should b able to outbid us?

Mikey

@Mikeybeit

CB: While that is true in terms of draft capital in the 2018 draft, the great equalizer for the other NFL clubs in terms of trade capital are future draft picks.

For example, a team like the New Orleans Saints down at pick 27 really only have the draft capital in their 2018 arsenal to get up to 20 in round one. But if they decide to offer a first-round pick in 2019, suddenly they have the ammunition to get up as high as pick four, if you weigh the Saints first-round pick in 2019 to be a middle of the round value.

So if a team is desperate enough, or competitive enough, they could be willing to part with future assets to level the trading playing field.