Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 20, 2018 – 2:07 pm

He doesn’t deny that it has been and will be a polarizing topic in the 2018 draft and after the 2018 draft, but the franchise quarterback debate is a healthy one, due mainly to what happened in the playoffs this past season. That’s why NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock decided to poll NFL clubs with what he outlined in his national conference call Friday.

“Last year three of the top 12 picks were quarterbacks and all three were trade ups on draft night,” Mayock said. “The year before the Rams went all the way up to number one to get Jared Goff and the Eagles went from 13 to eight to two to go get Carson Wentz. It’s a quarterback-driven league. I think it’s going to be a crazy first eight, 10, 12 picks.”

Mayock then provided some statistics to point out the value that a franchise quarterback can provide for a team.

“To underscore the importance of a franchise quarterback think about these two numbers. When the Houston Texans had DeShaun Watson in the lineup they averaged 35 points per game. When they didn’t they averaged 13. When the San Francisco 49ers had Jimmy Garoppolo, they won five in a row and average 29 points per game versus an average of 17 points per game when they didn’t have him. So the quote franchise quarterback conversation is riveting.”

But then Mayock took a look at the other side of the coin, examining, what for lack of a better term were three journeyman quarterbacks who went deep into the playoffs in 2017.

“When you look at Case Keenum, who goes to an NFC championship game, Blake Bortles, even though he was a high pick he was not considered a high level franchise QB, goes to the AFC championship game, and Nick Foles goes to the Super Bowl and wins with the Philadelphia Eagles. Is that an aberration? Or is it a trend?

“Those quarterback conversations I’ve had with most of the league over the last month and trust me it’s been fascinating.”