Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on April 24, 2018 – 9:18 am

Bills fans, it’s almost that time of year again! The NFL Draft is around the corner and so is the Bills 2018 Draft Special, presented by New Era.

The annual 30-minute special will air on Wednesday, April 25 on WKBW Channel 7 at 7 p.m. and again on MSG at 8 p.m. Throughout the show, fans will watch as Radio Voice of the Bills John Murphy and Bills Wall of Famer Steve Tasker bring you expert analysis and an in-depth look at what to expect throughout the draft.

Additionally, fans will hear directly from Bills General Manager Brandon Beane as he shares his thoughts on draft prospects and Buffalo’s plans. Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen and Director of College Scouting Terrance Gray will also give a behind-the-scenes look at how Buffalo’s draft board is put together.

For this and much more, make sure you tune in!