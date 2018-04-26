Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 26, 2018 – 3:05 pm

Here’s a look at the draft capital that NFL clubs have, picking from one down to the Bills second pick in round one at 22, heading into night one of the 2018 NFL draft.

We list total number of picks, rounds in which they have multiple picks, overall pick numbers and rounds where they do not possess a pick.

1 – Cleveland Browns – 9 picks (2 – 1s, 3 – 2s)

1, 4, 33, 35, 64, 114, 150, 175, 188 (no 3rd or 7th round picks)

2 – NY Giants – 6 picks (2 – 3s)

2, 34, 66, 69, 108, 139 (no 6th or 7th round picks)

3 – NY Jets – 6 picks

3, 72, 107, 157, 179, 235 (no 2nd round picks)

4 – Cleveland Browns

5 – Denver Broncos – 8 picks (2 – 3s, 2 – 4s, 2 – 5s)

5, 40, 71, 99, 106, 133, 149, 160 (no 6th or 7th round picks)

6 – Indianapolis Colts – 9 picks (3 – 2s)

6, 36, 37, 49, 67, 104, 140, 178, 221

7 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 picks

7, 38, 102, 144, 180, 202, 255 (no 3rd round picks)

8 – Chicago Bears – 7 picks (2 – 4s)

8, 39, 105, 115, 145, 181, 224 (no 3rd round picks)

9 – San Francisco 49ers – 9 picks (2 – 3s)

9, 59, 70, 74, 128, 143, 184, 223, 240

10 – Oakland Raiders – 11 picks (2 – 5s, 4 – 6s)

10, 41, 75, 110, 159, 173, 185, 212, 216, 217, 228

11 – Miami Dolphins – 8 picks (2 – 4s)

11, 42, 73, 123, 131, 209, 227, 229

12 – Buffalo Bills – 9 picks (2 – 1s, 2 – 2s, 2 – 3s)

12, 22, 53, 56, 65, 96, 121, 166, 187 (no 7th round picks)

13 – Washington Redskins – 8 picks (2 – 5s)

13, 44, 109, 142, 163, 205, 231, 241 (no 3rd round picks)

14 – Green Bay Packers – 12 picks (2 – 4s, 3 – 5s)

14, 45, 76, 101, 133, 138, 172, 174, 186, 207, 232, 239

15 – Arizona Cardinals – 8 picks (2 – 3s)

15, 47, 79, 97, 134, 152, 182, 254

16 – Baltimore Ravens – 8 picks

16, 52, 83, 118, 154, 190, 215, 238

17 – L.A. Chargers – 7 picks

17, 48, 84, 119, 155, 191, 251

18 – Seattle Seahawks – 8 picks (4 – 5s)

18, 120, 141, 146, 156, 168, 226, 248 (No 2nd or 3rd round picks)

19 – Dallas Cowboys – 10 picks (2 – 4s)

19, 50, 81, 116, 137, 171, 192, 193, 208, 236

20 – Detroit Lions – 6 picks

20, 51, 82, 117, 153, 237

21 – Cincinnati Bengals – 11 picks (2 – 3s, 3 – 5s)

21, 46, 77, 100, 112, 151, 158, 170, 249, 252, 253

22 – Buffalo Bills