Inside The Bills

A look at draft capital for teams picking in top 20Posted by on April 26, 2018 – 3:05 pm
Here’s a look at the draft capital that NFL clubs have, picking from one down to the Bills second pick in round one at 22, heading into night one of the 2018 NFL draft.
We list total number of picks, rounds in which they have multiple picks, overall pick numbers and rounds where they do not possess a pick.
1 – Cleveland Browns – 9 picks (2 – 1s, 3 – 2s)
1, 4, 33, 35, 64, 114, 150, 175, 188 (no 3rd or 7th round picks)
2 – NY Giants – 6 picks (2 – 3s)
2, 34, 66, 69, 108, 139 (no 6th or 7th round picks)
3 – NY Jets – 6 picks
3, 72, 107, 157, 179, 235 (no 2nd round picks)
4 – Cleveland Browns
5 – Denver Broncos – 8 picks (2 – 3s, 2 – 4s, 2 – 5s)
5, 40, 71, 99, 106, 133, 149, 160 (no 6th or 7th round picks)
6 – Indianapolis Colts – 9 picks (3 – 2s)
6, 36, 37, 49, 67, 104, 140, 178, 221
7 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7 picks
7, 38, 102, 144, 180, 202, 255 (no 3rd round picks)
8 – Chicago Bears – 7 picks (2 – 4s)
8, 39, 105, 115, 145, 181, 224 (no 3rd round picks)
9 – San Francisco 49ers – 9 picks (2 – 3s)
9, 59, 70, 74, 128, 143, 184, 223, 240
10 – Oakland Raiders – 11 picks (2 – 5s, 4 – 6s)
10, 41, 75, 110, 159, 173, 185, 212, 216, 217, 228
11 – Miami Dolphins – 8 picks (2 – 4s)
11, 42, 73, 123, 131, 209, 227, 229
12 – Buffalo Bills – 9 picks (2 – 1s, 2 – 2s, 2 – 3s)
12, 22, 53, 56, 65, 96, 121, 166, 187 (no 7th round picks)
13 – Washington Redskins – 8 picks (2 – 5s)
13, 44, 109, 142, 163, 205, 231, 241 (no 3rd round picks)
14 – Green Bay Packers – 12 picks (2 – 4s, 3 – 5s)
14, 45, 76, 101, 133, 138, 172, 174, 186, 207, 232, 239
15 – Arizona Cardinals – 8 picks (2 – 3s)
15, 47, 79, 97, 134, 152, 182, 254
16 – Baltimore Ravens – 8 picks
16, 52, 83, 118, 154, 190, 215, 238
17 – L.A. Chargers – 7 picks
17, 48, 84, 119, 155, 191, 251
18 – Seattle Seahawks – 8 picks (4 – 5s)
18, 120, 141, 146, 156, 168, 226, 248 (No 2nd or 3rd round picks)
19 – Dallas Cowboys – 10 picks (2 – 4s)
19, 50, 81, 116, 137, 171, 192, 193, 208, 236
20 – Detroit Lions – 6 picks
20, 51, 82, 117, 153, 237
21 – Cincinnati Bengals – 11 picks (2 – 3s, 3 – 5s)
21, 46, 77, 100, 112, 151, 158, 170, 249, 252, 253
22 – Buffalo Bills
Tags: 2018 NFL draft
Posted in Inside the Bills