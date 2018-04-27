Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 27, 2018 – 7:09 pm

Bills GM Brandon Beane was a wheeler-dealer on day one of the draft in landing QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds. Here on day 2, the Bills hold pick 96 in round three. For Beane and the Bills front office the waiting will be the hardest part.

“It will be (tough). We’re going to try to be patient. It will be hard,” Beane told Buffalobills.com. “We’ve got some guys on the board that we like. We know they’re probably not going to fall to us, some of the guys that we still have on our board in the second round. We’ll be patient and see what happens. We’ve got a lot of picks for Saturday, so we’ll try to keep most of those. We’ll just see how it falls. If there is a guy that we really like who’s sticking we won’t be afraid to go get him.”

Beane feels they have enough ammunition with six picks (five on day three) to make a move if they deem it worthwhile.

“It’s really just following your board. We set the board and we follow the board,” he said. “If there’s a guy who is sticking out, no matter what position it is we’ll take it, otherwise if it’s close we’ll lean to need.”