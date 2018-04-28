Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 28, 2018 – 8:34 pm

Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked about the potential pursuit of free agent WR Dez Bryant, who was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys. Beane offered the following.

“We’ll look at everything,” said Beane. “We have looked at Dez on tape, but I wouldn’t take it any further and I don’t know where that would go. We’re looking to get better at all positions and receiver is one, so if we thought that was the right fit for us we would potentially pursue it.”

Buffalo drafted a pair of receivers on day three of the NFL draft taking Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud in round six and North Carolina WR Austin Proehl in round seven.