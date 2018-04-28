Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 28, 2018 – 11:49 am

As day three of the 2018 draft opens, here’s some talent still on the board at some perceived positions of need for the Bills. Buffalo has five picks today, 121, 154, 166, 187, 255.

Cornerback

Grant Haley – Penn State

Davontae Harris – Illinois St.

Taron Johnson – Weber St.

Darius Phillips – Western Michigan

Kevin Toliver – LSU

Linebacker

Genard Avery – Memphis

Jeff Holland – Auburn

Joel Iyiegbunwe – Western Kentucky

Leon Jacobs – Wisconsin

Matthew Thomas – Florida St.

Offensive line

G Colby Gossett – Appalachian St.

OT Jamarco Jones – Ohio St.

G Cole Madison – Washington St.

C/G Scott Quessenbury – UCLA

G Sean Welsh – Iowa

Wide receivers

Deon Cain – Clemson

Daurice Fountain – Northern Iowa

DaeSean Hamilton – Penn St.

Allen Lazard – Iowa St.

Equanimeous St. Brown – Notre Dame