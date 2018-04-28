Inside The Bills

Some talent still left on the boardPosted by on April 28, 2018 – 11:49 am
As day three of the 2018 draft opens, here’s some talent still on the board at some perceived positions of need for the Bills. Buffalo has five picks today, 121, 154, 166, 187, 255.
Cornerback
Grant Haley – Penn State
Davontae Harris – Illinois St.
Taron Johnson – Weber St.
Darius Phillips – Western Michigan
Kevin Toliver – LSU
Linebacker
Genard Avery – Memphis
Jeff Holland – Auburn
Joel Iyiegbunwe – Western Kentucky
Leon Jacobs – Wisconsin
Matthew Thomas – Florida St.
Offensive line
G Colby Gossett – Appalachian St.
OT Jamarco Jones – Ohio St.
G Cole Madison – Washington St.
C/G Scott Quessenbury – UCLA
G Sean Welsh – Iowa
Wide receivers
Deon Cain – Clemson
Daurice Fountain – Northern Iowa
DaeSean Hamilton – Penn St.
Allen Lazard – Iowa St.
Equanimeous St. Brown – Notre Dame
