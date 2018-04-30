Inside The Bills

2018 draft class jersey numbersPosted by on April 30, 2018 – 2:45 pm
By now most Bills fans know that Josh Allen will be wearing jersey number 17. Here’s a look at the number choices for the reset of the Bills 2018 draft class.
QB Josh Allen – 17
LB Tremaine Edmunds – 49
DT Harrison Phillips – 99
CB Taron Johnson – 24
S Siran Neal – 29
OL Wyatt Teller – 75
WR Ray-Ray McCloud – 3
WR Austin Proehl – 87
Proehl is wearing the same jersey number that his father wore with the Carolina Panthers.
