Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on April 30, 2018 – 2:45 pm

By now most Bills fans know that Josh Allen will be wearing jersey number 17. Here’s a look at the number choices for the reset of the Bills 2018 draft class.

QB Josh Allen – 17

LB Tremaine Edmunds – 49

DT Harrison Phillips – 99

CB Taron Johnson – 24

S Siran Neal – 29

OL Wyatt Teller – 75

WR Ray-Ray McCloud – 3

WR Austin Proehl – 87

Proehl is wearing the same jersey number that his father wore with the Carolina Panthers.