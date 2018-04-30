Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on April 30, 2018 – 12:11 pm

If you have a curious kid who loves football and the Buffalo Bills, we have a great opportunity for your child to go behind the scenes at One Bills Drive to showcase all the cool events and programs the Bills offer. The Bills are looking for kid reporters ages 7 to 13 to cover their upcoming 2018 season, from training camp to the very last home game.

If you think your child has what it takes, submit a video of him or her showing off his/her personality here.

A select number of finalists will be invited to the ADPRO Sports Training Center for a second-round audition, where they will have the opportunity to interview a Buffalo Bills player.

The deadline for submissions is May 18th, 2018. Winners will be notified by July 20th.

Conditions apply, please view the Official Rules by clicking here.