Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on May 4, 2018 – 12:16 pm

The Bills certainly made the 2018 NFL draft interesting, especially for round one. Here are your questions from email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net and on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Chris, Now that the draft is over. What is your make of it? Thanks

John Supple

@JohnSupple2

CB: In taking a look at Buffalo’s 2018 draft class, I was impressed with what Brandon Beane was able to pull off in round one. Getting his future franchise QB and a top 10 non-QB talent in the class was masterful. I don’t think many of us anticipated that Buffalo would be making two picks in round one when all was said and done. They not only did that, but traded up twice and still made it happen. Remarkable.

I liked the Harrison Phillips pick a lot. Dude is stupid strong and depending on which stat service you reference had 100 tackles last year as a nose tackle at Stanford. An insane number for a player who was consistently lining up head up on the center in a zero or head up on a guard (two technique) in a 3-4 front.

Both Taron Johnson and Siran Neal flashed at the Senior Bowl. Neal might need a little time on the job making the jump from FCS ball, but Johnson looked like he belonged.

I think the sleeper pick is Wyatt Teller, who could compete for that vacant left guard spot.

I’m very interested to see where Ray-Ray McCloud lines up because Clemson moved him around a lot. I also want to see what kind of return ability he brings to the table.

Proehl as a route runner is as tight as I’ve seen in a seventh-round pick in a while.

What would I change? I don’t know that I’d change much. Buffalo was limited in what they could on day two after the two moves up in round one, and it’s hard to argue with the Phillips pick, since he was one of my favorite prospects in the entire class.

You could argue there was some better talent in terms of size at receiver on the board when they took McCloud, but it’s not a major issue as I see it.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Has there been ANY evident interest shown to your knowledge in any of the remaining free agent receivers (Dez, Decker, etc…)?

Cole Parker

@Cpark9901

CB: I believe the Bills are going to wait for the right fit. While I don’t argue that the number of proven receivers on Buffalo’s roster is limited, that doesn’t mean you just sign a veteran free agent because he has experience. I doubt they sign Eric Decker because they had the chance to do so last offseason when he was a cap casualty and passed then.

Dez Bryant, as Brandon Beane said, is a player who can still help an NFL club, though not in the game breaking way that he used to. There was a great write up detailing his lack of separation on a Dallas-based site I read last week. I believe that is why interest for the veteran wideout has been limited across the league to say the least.

You need to remember where Buffalo is at with this build. Having young receivers on their roster they’ll want to get them reps to develop. A veteran on this roster, even for one season, can compromise that development because he’s then stealing those reps.

That’s not to say the Bills wouldn’t sign a veteran receiver, but it’s my belief they want to see their young receivers perform in OTAs before they ascertain whether they need to add a veteran presence.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

What is the consensus biggest hole left on roster at this point?

Bryan Watson

@RealBryanWatson

CB: I think the personnel department has done a credible job of plugging the biggest holes with capable talent. There is still a lack of proven talent at receiver and linebacker, which could cause some fans a bit of concern. Cornerback is another area where they might be a bit light on proven depth.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

When will we get to see Allen throw ?

Mike Reisch

@MReischMike

CB: That will happen next week when the Bills have their rookie minicamp with the first practice scheduled for Friday. Look for the video report – Bills Minute – on buffalobills.com to see clips of Allen throwing at practice.

5 – Chris,

David Culley is a QB coach with much more experience coaching WRs than QBs. Will the Bills bring in a QB consultant or specialist to groom our new franchise quarterback?

—Big Al

Rockford IL

CB: I asked GM Brandon Beane in a one-on-one interview, who would be spending the most time with Josh Allen to ensure he’s getting the one-on-one development time he needs to maximize his treasure trove of physical talent. Here was his answer.

“We understand all his strengths and he has a lot of them,” said Beane of Allen. “Like all these guys everybody has various flaws and Josh knows them and has been working on them. You could even see in the Senior Bowl he had cleaned up his footwork working with (his quarterback trainer) Jordan Palmer.

“It doesn’t mean he’s fixed and ready to go, but he’ll continue to do those things. (Offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll and (Quarterbacks coach) David Culley will work on all the fundamentals with him. Josh is going to come in here and he knows he’s got work to do physically, mentally to catch up on the playbook. He’s got a lot to do. We’ll do that on his timetable.”