Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on May 7, 2018 – 8:52 am

Beginning today, Monday, May 7, at 12 p.m., fans who have downloaded the My One Buffalo mobile application can take advantage of an exclusive presale offer on individual game tickets. Located in the Bills section of the app, fans can then select the offer displayed in the menu. The presale will conclude tomorrow, Tuesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. To take advantage of this special offer, as well as gain access to the other perks associated with the My One Buffalo app, click here. Through this presale, fans can purchase up to 11 tickets.

Additionally, starting May 8, at 9 a.m., group tickets (12 or more) will be on sale. If you are interested in taking advantage of our discounted group pricing, please call our Ticket Office at 1-877-228-4257. Individual game tickets will also be available to the general public for purchase on May 8, at 12 p.m.

For more information on Bills tickets, click here.