Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on May 8, 2018 – 12:53 pm

As we profiled on Buffalobills.com, former NFL WR Ricky Proehl has had a profound impact on his son, Austin’s football career. The Bills seventh-round pick, Austin Proehl put together a pretty strong combine workout at the regional combine in Tampa Bay this past spring (he wasn’t invited to Indianapolis). We thought it’d be fun to compare Austin Proehl’s combine workout up against his dad, Ricky’s workout. Here’s what we found.

Ricky Proehl measured 5’11’ and 181 pounds with 29.5-inch arms and 9.5-inch hands. Austin Proehl measured 5’9 1/8″ and 182 pounds with 29-inch arms and 8.5-inch hands. Here were their workout figures.

PLAYER 40 TIME VERTICAL BROAD JUMP 20-YD SHUTTLE 3-CONE DRILL Ricky Proehl (1990) 4.58 34 inches 9’9″ 4.01 N/A Austin Proehl (2018) 4.45 34 inches 9’5″ 4.07 6.75

It’s interesting to see some pretty comparable numbers. Perhaps the most impressive number of the ones listed here for Austin Proehl is his 6.75-second three cone drill. Anything sub seven seconds is a strong time in that drill. A 6.75-second time is outstanding and speaks to his change of direction skills. It would’ve been the 10th best time at the NFL combine.