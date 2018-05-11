Inside The Bills

Rundown of Bills tryout playersPosted by on May 11, 2018 – 11:15 am
Here’s the list of the 30 players participating in Buffalo rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
QB Ryan Zapoticky – #14 – Shippensburg
RB Shane Tucker – #22 – Middle Tennessee St.
FB Zach Olstad – #20 – Winona St.
WR William Scott – #4 – N.C. A&T
WR Marcus Johnson – #6 – Slippery Rock
WR Josh Simmons – #7 – Prairie View
WR K.J. Maye – #10 – Minnesota
TE James Rome – #40 – Georgia
TE Charlie Callinan – #41 – Boston College
TE Ishmail Wainright – #44 – Baylor
OL Wilson Bell – #50 – Auburn
OL Arturo Uzdavinis – #51 – Tulane
OL Jacob Flores – #53 – Dartmouth
OL David Goldsby – #63 – Buffalo
DL Khalil Sommerville – #68 – Buffalo State
DL Terrence Summers – #69 – Middle Tennessee St.
DL Garrett Hughes – #71 – New Mexico
DL Jimmy Bean – #72 – Oklahoma St.
LB Micah Awe – #48 – Texas Tech
LB Dale Warren – #60 – Tennessee Chattanooga
LB Eric Boggs – #62 – Appalachian State
LB Kenneth Olugbode – #64 – UCONN
LB Brandon Smith – #66 – Penn State
LB Zach Bassuener – #74 – Minnesota-Duluth
CB Dorian Williams – #33 – Princeton
CB Chris Hardeman – #42 – Houston Baptist
S De’Andre Coley – #25 – Arkansas
S DaShaun Amos – #26 – East Carolina
S Lucas Webb – #39 – Tennessee Chattanooga
