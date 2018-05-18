Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on May 18, 2018 – 1:01 pm

OTAs get rolling next week. Here are your questions from email and on Twitter.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do you think that Josh Allen has a legitimate chance to start for the Bills this season? Additionally, do you think the Bills themselves hope it’s Mcarron for this season? #FanFriday

GJohnston

@Johnston_GB

CB: I think the fact that coach McDermott has called it an open competition makes it a possibility, but even coach and GM Brandon Beane have cautioned that Allen has some catching up to do.

I don’t think anyone can debate that Allen is the most physically gifted of Buffalo’s three quarterbacks, but at the NFL level that only takes you so far.

Allen comes across as a player that knows and can process the game, but it’s unquestionably a step up in competition that he hasn’t experienced before.

We all really need to see him execute in an NFL atmosphere on the field to see if he can make steady progress and perform consistently. If he can do those things then he legitimately has a chance.

As for your question about hoping McCarron plays this season, I think the only hope coach McDermott has is that who he starts at quarterback is a difficult decision because the competition is a tight one.

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do you feel they are done at addressing the WR position?

Paul Jeffrey III

@paulthegreat9

CB: As GM Brandon Beane said they’re always looking to upgrade their roster wherever they can and however they can. He did give indication that he anticipates some veterans could be out on the market later in the free agent period.

If that comes to pass I would anticipate the Bills kicking the tires on receiver prospects.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

Do you see the two new receivers that we drafted making the way into starting lineup with (Benjamin, kerley, Jones). Josh Allen vs AJ McCarron? Who do we think can win more games?



Jacob Kurtz

@JacobbMarley

CB: Again, much like the quarterback position, who has a starting role at receiver will be predicated on who performs best at the position through the course of the spring, summer and preseason games. Coach McDermott has created a culture of competition up and down the roster because competition brings out the best in terms of what a player has to offer.

With respect to Allen and McCarron, none of us have seen enough of either of them at this level to be able to determine who is going to start, much less who would win more games.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

What’s behind stockpiling so many defensive linemen? Is it purely a “competition” at training camp thing?

Garnet Barnsdale

@gocashking

CB: I believe it is largely rooted in developing competition. Most of us could probably figure out who the top six defensive linemen are going to be who are going to be active on game days, but competition for the last one or two positions is how Buffalo found Eddie Yarbrough last season.

So it’s a healthy exercise and may the best man win.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

What’s our starting offensive line looking like now? Any change on the right side?

Sexual Pancake

@KeeslerThe

CB: If the Bills had to play a game tomorrow, they’d go with what they know. They know that Ryan Groy can play guard or center and that Russell Bodine can play center. They also know Dion Dawkins can play left tackle, Vladimir Ducasse can play right guard and that Jordan Mills can play right tackle.

That’s probably your starting five if you had a game this weekend, but they don’t. So with the exception of Dion Dawkins, the other four positions are subject to change based on the competition that exists on the roster.

Marshall Newhouse, John Miller and Wyatt Teller probably represent the most noteworthy competition.