Inside The Bills

One Buffalo Pet Adoption event to take place June 16
Note: We strongly encourage anyone interested in adopting a pet to fill out an adoption application prior to attending the event. Links to the applications are included at the end of this story.
Mark your calendars for the One Buffalo Pet Adoption event on Saturday, June 16, 2018! Local animal shelters and rescue groups will come together under one roof at the KeyBank Center for the area’s largest pet adoption event. Interested adopters will have the opportunity to find the “One” to complete their family.
Event Information:
Date: June 16, 2018
Time: 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Location: KeyBank Center
*Free parking in the KeyBank Center Parking ramp
Participating rescues and shelters (subject to change):
- Buddy’s Second Chance
- City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Open Arms Rescue of WNY
- Pixie Mama’s
- Precious Paws
- WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon
Each shelter and rescue group has their own adoption process and set their own fees. If you are serious about adopting at the event, please see below for our list of participating rescues and shelters and complete an application in advance of the event. Interested adopters should bring valid ID, money to cover the adoption fee and if you rent your home, a letter from your landlord confirming you may have a pet.
