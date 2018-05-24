Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on May 24, 2018 – 10:00 am

Note: We strongly encourage anyone interested in adopting a pet to fill out an adoption application prior to attending the event. Links to the applications are included at the end of this story.

Mark your calendars for the One Buffalo Pet Adoption event on Saturday, June 16, 2018! Local animal shelters and rescue groups will come together under one roof at the KeyBank Center for the area’s largest pet adoption event. Interested adopters will have the opportunity to find the “One” to complete their family.

Event Information:

Date: June 16, 2018

Time: 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Location: KeyBank Center

*Free parking in the KeyBank Center Parking ramp

Participating rescues and shelters (subject to change):

Each shelter and rescue group has their own adoption process and set their own fees. If you are serious about adopting at the event, please see below for our list of participating rescues and shelters and complete an application in advance of the event. Interested adopters should bring valid ID, money to cover the adoption fee and if you rent your home, a letter from your landlord confirming you may have a pet.