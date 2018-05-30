Inside The Bills

Posted by buffalobills.com on May 30, 2018 – 10:30 am

An active member in the Western New York community, Bills veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and his ACES Foundation will be hosting Buffalo’s Bowling Benefit on Saturday, June 9 at 12 p.m. Proceeds from the event, which will take place at Strikers Lanes in West Seneca, New York, will benefit the ACES ACCESS initiative – a program focused on collaboration and relationship building with the South Park High School Football team and The Belle Center.

For more information on how you can register to participate, please visit here.