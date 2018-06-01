Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 1, 2018 – 11:28 am

Two weeks of OTAs down, one to go. Here are your questions from email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net and on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills.

Who is the fastest WR?

CB: Here are the 40 times of each player from their pre-draft testing, fully recognizing that for some veteran players this was up to five or six years ago.

Robert Foster 4.41

Austin Proehl 4.41

Brandon Reilly 4.42

Zay Jones 4.45

Rod Streater 4.46

Quan Bray 4.50

Kaelin Clay 4.51

Malachi Dupre 4.52

Andre Holmes 4.53

Ray-Ray McCloud 4.53

Jeremy Kerley 4.56

Kelvin Benjamin 4.60

Cam Phillips 4.84

Can a QB on the roster provide a more consistent passing offense than Tyrod Taylor? Where do you think the passing offense will rank by seasons end? Top 10, middle, or to align with previous seasons…bottom 3 in the league? I’m hoping for middle (15 to 18)

CB: While I think it’s fine to hope for middle of the pack in terms of passing game rank for the Bills in 2018, it’s almost impossible to peg where they’ll end up for a host of reasons.

First, this is the first year with Daboll’s offense, so it will take time to really have it humming in the regular season.

Second, without knowing who the starting quarterback is, much less how he’ll perform in this offensive scheme, it’s a challenge to accurately predict where they’ll end up too.

I think everyone knows it can’t be 31st again. That’s just not good enough.

That being said, I think your range of 15 to 18 is reasonable to hope for knowing all the elements that will be new this season (scheme, QB, play caller).

Many will gauge the success of this year’s draft by how Edmunds and Allen pan out….to me this draft will be defined by the success of Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, and Wyatt Teller. Do you think they will have impact this year?

CB: Of the three draft choices you mentioned I think the player to most likely have an impact this season is Taron Johnson. He’s currently battling with Phillip Gaines for the slot corner role, and I’m anticipating that to be one of the tighter position battles.

Teller and Neal both have good potential, but for Teller, there are a couple of vets in front of him at guard and Neal appears to have the biggest transition to make coming from a small college program at Jacksonville State.

Part of his issue is the long-term plan for him is to have him fill multiple roles defensively (corner, safety, slot, hybrid LB) and that is going to take time. So I don’t see him on the field much this fall on defense. He’s got a lot of learning to do.

Bodine over Groy baffles me. Groy bigger and did extremely well replacing injured Wood in past. Cincy media long reported Bodine as soft against beefy D-lines in Cinci. What jumps out at u why Bodine, other than maybe game starts (albeit not good ones) and familiarity w/McCarron?

CB: First and foremost, Bill, it’s early. For linemen, the real football doesn’t begin until the pads go on. Yes, Bodine has been primarily running with the first team at center in OTAs, but as OC Brian Daboll said Thursday, “It’s a rep chart, not a depth chart.”

You’re right that Groy is a bigger more massive lineman than Bodine, but the behemoth defensive tackles are becoming fewer and further between. With more spread formations and up tempo offenses, giant defensive tackles aren’t commonplace like they were at the turn of the century.

Do you think Keith Ford has what it takes to be our 2nd RB? I love Shady but I don’t think we have 3dwn RB if he goes down.

CB: While I’ll admit I need to see more of Keith Ford before passing judgment on his playing ability, I will disagree with your assessment that there isn’t another three-down back on Buffalo’s roster. I believe Travaris Cadet’s game is most similar to McCoy’s on the roster.

That’s not to insinuate that Cadet is on McCoy’s level, but he’s not far off. He’s a shifty runner, who can make defenders miss and he is an accomplished receiver out of the backfield.

Ford is fighting an uphill battle for a roster spot with vets like Ivory and Cadet behind McCoy and a special teams ace in Taiwan Jones.