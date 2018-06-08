Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 8, 2018 – 11:03 am

With the Eric Wood situation resolved and his retirement official as it pertains to the Bills roster, there is an open spot. Buffalo currently has 89 players on their roster. Head coach Sean McDermott explained that there is approach is to be patient and if the right opportunity comes along to make a signing at that time.

“As far as the roster goes, the approach that Brandon (Beane) and I take is that we talk every day and really, it’s not about, and you’ve heard us say this before, it’s not about getting to 90, it’s the right 90,” he said. “We’d rather be patient at this point and just make sure it’s the right player at the right time. I know Brandon and his staff are continuously evaluating that and I know that, when they find the right opportunity, they’ll jump on it.”