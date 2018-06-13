Inside The Bills

Posted by buffalobills.com on June 13, 2018 – 3:24 pm

On Sunday mornings at 7 a.m., Anne Sischo and her husband drive an hour and a half to New Era Field from Jamestown, New York, where they spend all day tailgating and even have elaborate dinners with 50 to 60 other Bills fans. Shortly after they arrive, Sischo greets her friends with homemade cookies that she bakes for each game. Sischo and her husband tailgate until the team starts warming up, which is when they head to their seats to spend time with friends who’ve turned into family. This routine may feel familiar to the Sischo family because they have been making the trip for the past 27 years.

She explained, “We know everybody in our section so it’s like coming back to family. It’s nice to see everyone and talk about their lives.”

They enjoy the company of their friends in the stands, as well as on the field. Since their seats are in the first row, they have come to know the camera crew as well. They have been featured on television and in commercials many times and always get their photos taken. The Sischo duo truly feels at home when coming to Orchard Park.

However, the memories they’ve made at Bills games extend far beyond the action on the field. The Bills are a huge part of the family’s life and something they have always looked forward to. Sischo stressed this significantly when she explained that she is a breast cancer survivor. During her courageous battle with the disease, Sischo, who had routine treatment appointments on Thursdays, still attended games on Sundays.

“It would help me get through everything, it was really a good thing to look forward to,” she said.

It’s things like this that make being a Bills Season Ticket Member so enjoyable for Sischo. Last year, she was honored on the field as a breast cancer survivor. Of course, Sischo also likes using her Bills Bucks Card, which gives her a discount at The Bills Store. However, the most meaningful perk of being a Season Ticket Member is her supportive and dedicated account representative.

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Anne for her many years of being a loyal Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Month for the month of June. In addition to Anne being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Month, she will receive a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select Bills merchandise.

If you would like to nominate a Season Ticket Member of the Month, please fill out the form located here.