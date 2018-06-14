Inside The Bills

Posted by buffalobills.com on June 14, 2018 – 9:29 pm

The 31st annual Jim Kelly Football Camp will kick off at New Era Field on June 24 and run until June 28. The camp, which began in 1988, brings in over 500 participants each year to learn from Kelly and his knowledgeable instructors. Divided up into three different age groups, the camp allows young athletes to practice football fundamentals and develop their skills.

This year, the following individuals have been selected to receive the Jim Kelly Football Camp scholarship:

Michael A. from West Seneca, N.Y.

Joseph F. from West Seneca, N.Y.

Skye F. from Buffalo, N.Y.

Anthony G. from Hamburg, N.Y.

Kendall G. from West Seneca, N.Y.

Maddox K. from Castile, N.Y.

Brett K. from Great Valley, N.Y.

Adam P. from Alden, N.Y.

Conor T. from Tonawanda, N.Y.

Grason W. from West Seneca, N.Y.

Congratulations!

For more information on the Jim Kelly Football Camp and for details on how to register your child, visit here.