Inside The Bills

Bills fans, the 50 Yard Finish 5K will return to New Era Field on Saturday, June 23! The seventh annual event will kick off at 9 a.m., with a course that starts on Abbott Road in front of New Era Field and finishes with participants going through the player tunnel onto the 50-yard line. A Children’s Fun Mile will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Fans wishing to take part in the fun can register online by clicking here. Online registration will close the morning of Friday, June 22. Those looking to register after that time must do so in person during packet pick-up hours at the ADPRO Sports Training Center, which will take place on Friday, June 22, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 23, from 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Registration for the 5K is $40 and the Children’s Fun Mile is $15. The first 1,200 registrants will receive a race shirt and a finisher medal. Current registrants include residents from 24 different states, as well as Canada and Germany. IMPACT Sports Performance will attend to lead all runners in a prerace warmup at the start line.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sports Commission Amateur Athletics Foundation.

For more information, please visit here.